Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MUST WATCH - SELF-ASSEMBLING NANOTECH IN COVID JABS, BLOOD CLOTS, SUDDEN DEATH, GENOCIDE
80 views
channel image
Birth of a New Earth
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

This is an excerpted version of a video originally posted here: https://video.icic-net.com/w/sdWHeFYZcMM4p4RvSncnDF
I have deleted almost all of Mike Yeadon's commentary as it was useless and distracting and added absolutely nothing to the conversation except bad energy. Fuellmich and Yeadon are controlled opposition, but the other presenters in this video have very valuable information to share and I encourage everyone to watch this video.  The second half is more important than the first.

Keywords
genocideblood clotsnanotechvaccine sheddingcovid vaccinecovid jabsudden deathdied suddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket