3/22/2023 Silk’s Interview with Ava: Miles Guo warned us in December 2019 that the COVID-19 can be transmitted from person to person. He told us not to take COVID vaccines back in March 2020! Miles Guo's intel comes from fellow fighters within the CCP system and is completely accurate! The origin of the COVID-19 will be revealed as long as the relationship between Fauci and Wang Yanyi is investigated and exposed!

3/22/2023 Silk女士采访莘7女孩: 早在2019年12月份的时候郭文贵先生就发出警告说新冠病毒可以人传人，2020年3月份他告诉我们不要接种疫苗！郭先生的情报来自中共体制内的战友，绝对准确！只要查清福奇和王延轶的关系，就会追查到新冠病毒的起源！

