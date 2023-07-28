Create New Account
WILL AMERICA ACTUALLY HAVE ELECTIONS IN 2024 OR WILL THE DEMOCRATS CANCEL THEM?
KevinJJohnston
WILL AMERICA CRASH & BURN BEFORE THE 2024 ELECTION?The Kevin J. Johnston Show

Special Guest: American Journalist APRIL LaJUNE


LIVE - Tuesday, July 25 - 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time


www.FreedomReport.ca

www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

www.DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston


April LaJune joins us to talk about the Democrats shutting down all systems in America to protect the people and the country and how it affects Canada and Canadians.


democratselectionrepublicans2024kevinjjohnstonaprillajuneunitedstatesofamericaamericanjournalist

