Alastair Crooke: Israel LOSING, Charlie Kirk Truth BLOWS UP on Netanyahu | Scott Ritter + MORE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Streamed live on Sep 17, 2025 #charliekirk #netanyahu #israel
Israel is under heavy fire on all fronts as its endless wars backed by Washington begin to blow back on not only Netanyahu, but the entire project of Greater Israel. New findings in the Charlie Kirk case also shine a spotlight on Israel's shocking crisis that no one is talking about. Former British diplomat Alastair Crooke joins to talk the latest in West Asia geopolitics and connects the dots to the changing world around us. Scott Ritter, Larry C. Johnson, and Gerald Celente also join to discuss the latest Trump foreign policy blunders.
Follow Alastair Crooke: https://conflictsforum.substack.com/
Follow Scott Ritter: https://scottritter.substack.com/
Follow Larry Johnson: https://sonar21.com/
Follow Gerald: https://trendsjournal.com/
Attend peace and freedom rally: https://occupypeace.com/freedom-rally/
Subscribe for more in-depth geopolitical analysis!
💬 Leave your thoughts in the comments below!
Support the Channel:
👉 Patreon: / dannyhaiphong
SUBSCRIBE ON RUMBLE:
👉 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DannyHaiphong
Follow Me on Social Media:
Twitter: / dannyhaiphong
Telegram: https://t.me/DannyHaiphong
Support the channel in other ways:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...
Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Cashapp: $Dhaiphong
Venmo: @dannyH2020
Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho
#israel #charliekirk #netanyahu