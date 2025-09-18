BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alastair Crooke: Israel LOSING, Charlie Kirk Truth BLOWS UP on Netanyahu | Scott Ritter + MORE
107 views • 1 day ago

Streamed live on Sep 17, 2025 #charliekirk #netanyahu #israel

Israel is under heavy fire on all fronts as its endless wars backed by Washington begin to blow back on not only Netanyahu, but the entire project of Greater Israel. New findings in the Charlie Kirk case also shine a spotlight on Israel's shocking crisis that no one is talking about. Former British diplomat Alastair Crooke joins to talk the latest in West Asia geopolitics and connects the dots to the changing world around us. Scott Ritter, Larry C. Johnson, and Gerald Celente also join to discuss the latest Trump foreign policy blunders.


Follow Alastair Crooke: https://conflictsforum.substack.com/


Follow Scott Ritter: https://scottritter.substack.com/


Follow Larry Johnson: https://sonar21.com/


Follow Gerald: https://trendsjournal.com/


Attend peace and freedom rally: https://occupypeace.com/freedom-rally/


