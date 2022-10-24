They re not creating more power for themselves to be nicer to us - Mike Yeadon and Dr Mark Trozzi

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"The authorities have played a macabre game with people's heads, and their lives, these past two and a half years with no good evidence...."
Covid-19 saw the whole world
Mired in a Macabre game of techno fascist control.
The psychos may have paused their assault on our freedoms, but they most certainly have not stopped.