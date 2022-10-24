They re not creating more power for themselves to be nicer to us - Mike Yeadon and Dr Mark Trozzi

"The authorities have played a macabre game with people's heads, and their lives, these past two and a half years with no good evidence...."
Covid-19 saw the whole world
Mired in a Macabre game of techno fascist control.
The psychos may have paused their assault on our freedoms, but they most certainly have not stopped.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.