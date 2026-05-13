Maybe It Was 'Staged'

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These numbers tell you something important: Americans no longer trust anything.
The left created that mindset.
Why wouldn’t people distrust our institutions?
In a broader sense, the stage was set.
The threat itself was staged.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (12 May 2026)