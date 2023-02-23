Journalist reports on Toxic Air, Getting Sick while covering the E Palestine OH aftermath

Savanah Hernandez - twitter: @sav_says_
- Air smells extremely toxic near local creeks
- Chemical sheens still visible over the water
- However the EPA is still telling residents air and water supply is safe
| @TPUSA
https://twitter.com/i/status/1628425582395392000
