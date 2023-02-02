© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p27179pb3aa
01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 72: We have to demonstrate our NFSC and our demands to the congressmen
01/30/2023 对邪恶说不 第72天：我们要向国会议员展示我们新中国联邦以及我们的诉求