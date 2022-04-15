© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 15th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • April 18, 2022
April 15th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KBMhrpZ0Xw
上海防范区开放第一天 - 四处寻找补给，有队就排
The first day of the opening of the Shanghai Precautionary Zone - Looking for supplies everywhere, queue up when there is a queue
there is a queue, but it is still accepted by street division, and some stores are not allowed to enter. The streets are empty, but there are still many vehicles with passes, and many mopeds running errands
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KBMhrpZ0Xw
上海防范区开放第一天 - 四处寻找补给，有队就排
The first day of the opening of the Shanghai Precautionary Zone - Looking for supplies everywhere, queue up when there is a queue
there is a queue, but it is still accepted by street division, and some stores are not allowed to enter. The streets are empty, but there are still many vehicles with passes, and many mopeds running errands
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.