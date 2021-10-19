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Phoenix police protecting illegal alien landscapers at Hilton Resort. Cop refuses to enforce SB 1070
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80 views • October 19, 2021
Location:
Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak
7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Date, Time:
October 19th 2021 12-2pm
Perpetrator Company employing suspected illegal aliens:
Talis Construction, Inc.
1167 W Javelina Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Located in: Fiesta Corporate Center
Closes 4PM
(480) 557-6100
Incident Description: I ask two City of Phoenix police to check the legal residence status of several(believe over 10)suspected illegal aliens employed by Talus doing landscaping at the Hilton Hotel Resort.
The police have the public street blocked off(interfering with traffic and pedestrians on a public street) and admitted they were overseeing the workers at the Hilton Hotel.
Arizona state law SB 1070 requires city police to check legal resident status of suspicious persons and on citizen request.
The Phoenix policewoman refused to enforce this law on my request and also harassed me interfering with my newsgathering(felony violation of US Title 18 Section 242) and collecting evidence of a crime by unlawfully ordering me to stay away from the area.
Laws violated by Phoenix Police and suspected illegal alien employees include:
USC Article 4, Section 4
US Title 18 Section 242
US Title 8 Section 1324
AZ State Law SB 1070
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak
7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Date, Time:
October 19th 2021 12-2pm
Perpetrator Company employing suspected illegal aliens:
Talis Construction, Inc.
1167 W Javelina Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Located in: Fiesta Corporate Center
Closes 4PM
(480) 557-6100
Incident Description: I ask two City of Phoenix police to check the legal residence status of several(believe over 10)suspected illegal aliens employed by Talus doing landscaping at the Hilton Hotel Resort.
The police have the public street blocked off(interfering with traffic and pedestrians on a public street) and admitted they were overseeing the workers at the Hilton Hotel.
Arizona state law SB 1070 requires city police to check legal resident status of suspicious persons and on citizen request.
The Phoenix policewoman refused to enforce this law on my request and also harassed me interfering with my newsgathering(felony violation of US Title 18 Section 242) and collecting evidence of a crime by unlawfully ordering me to stay away from the area.
Laws violated by Phoenix Police and suspected illegal alien employees include:
USC Article 4, Section 4
US Title 18 Section 242
US Title 8 Section 1324
AZ State Law SB 1070
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
Subscribe, share, like for followup reports.
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