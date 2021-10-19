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Phoenix police protecting illegal alien landscapers at Hilton Resort. Cop refuses to enforce SB 1070
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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80 views • October 19, 2021
Location:

Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak

7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Date, Time:

October 19th 2021 12-2pm

Perpetrator Company employing suspected illegal aliens:

Talis Construction, Inc.
1167 W Javelina Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Located in: Fiesta Corporate Center
Closes 4PM
(480) 557-6100

Incident Description: I ask two City of Phoenix police to check the legal residence status of several(believe over 10)suspected illegal aliens employed by Talus doing landscaping at the Hilton Hotel Resort.

The police have the public street blocked off(interfering with traffic and pedestrians on a public street) and admitted they were overseeing the workers at the Hilton Hotel.

Arizona state law SB 1070 requires city police to check legal resident status of suspicious persons and on citizen request.

The Phoenix policewoman refused to enforce this law on my request and also harassed me interfering with my newsgathering(felony violation of US Title 18 Section 242) and collecting evidence of a crime by unlawfully ordering me to stay away from the area.

Laws violated by Phoenix Police and suspected illegal alien employees include:

USC Article 4, Section 4
US Title 18 Section 242
US Title 8 Section 1324
AZ State Law SB 1070

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