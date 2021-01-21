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Rand Paul Begs Biden To Show Mercy On America
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200 views • January 21, 2021
BY JAMES SAMSON
JANUARY 21, 2021
LifeZette
EXCERPT:
"Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) went on Fox News on Wednesday to beg President Joe Biden that he won’t turn America into some kind of socialist dystopia. He added that Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will be “key” in preventing such a transformation."
https://www.lifezette.com/2021/01/rand-paul-begs-biden-to-reassure-us-he-wont-radically-transform-the-country-into-some-sort-of-socialist-dystopia/
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JANUARY 21, 2021
LifeZette
EXCERPT:
"Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) went on Fox News on Wednesday to beg President Joe Biden that he won’t turn America into some kind of socialist dystopia. He added that Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will be “key” in preventing such a transformation."
https://www.lifezette.com/2021/01/rand-paul-begs-biden-to-reassure-us-he-wont-radically-transform-the-country-into-some-sort-of-socialist-dystopia/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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