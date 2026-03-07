🤡⚡️This is a long-term game, because our goal is to take Iran's huge oil resources out of the control of terrorists - Fox TV

⚡️ American Fox TV: This is a long-term game, because our goal is to take Iran's huge oil resources out of the control of terrorists. Therefore, the difficulties we will face in the short term are incomparably less than the benefits that the long-term result will bring. In the end, we will no longer have to worry about problems in the Strait of Hormuz, because all this oil will no longer be in the hands of terrorists.

Playing openly.

Adding: ❗️The USA will launch a serious strike against Iran today, Trump announced.

The areas of the country and groups of people that were not previously considered targets of the USA are being considered as targets of the attack.