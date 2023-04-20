Will UKRAINE be the next Afghanistan?

Glenn Beck
Apr 19, 2023
The "central message" of the Pentagon document leaks is that you have NO IDEA what's really going on in Ukraine, former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel argues. So, why would the government be lying to us? And do the lies go all the way up to President Biden? Kash joins Glenn to explain his most important takeaways from the leak, including why he believes the US will have boots on the ground in Ukraine "in a year," turning it into America's next Afghanistan. Plus, he lays out why he believes the Pentagon leaker likely didn't work alone: "Somebody either wanted this information out ... or our classification system is so broken and so destroyed that a rookie can walk in and harness our nuclear secrets."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZYDNqAqAKI
