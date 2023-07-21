🔥 RFK Jr. Was Just Given 5 Full Minutes to Unload the Truth About Vaccine Safety Before Congress



After getting sued heavily for the DTP vaccine, Wyeth (now Pfizer) went to the Reagan White House and demanded liability protections with the threat of getting out of the vaccine business.



President Reagan asked Wyeth why they couldn’t make safer vaccines.



Wyeth answered that they couldn’t because vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe.”



And so, anybody who claims vaccines are safe and effective, the industry itself got immunity from liability by convincing President Reagan and Congress that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe.”

