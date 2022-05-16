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CoVENOM19 - A Follow Up By Dr Bryan Ardis That Goes Into More Details About The Covid Vaccines
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6866 views • May 16, 2022
This latest video with doctor Bryan Ardis goes into a few more details and history of how the U.S. government has been using venoms as weapons in the past and now today in covid vaccines. Some venoms that have been used are from shellfish and poison snails and now with snake venom in vaccines. There is some discussion of possible plans for venoms to be disbursed in water systems under controlled situations to allow venoms in water to propagate to its final target, the people.
Please share this video with as many people as possible to help inform the world of what evil plans the globalists have for all of the people in the world.
Please share this video with as many people as possible to help inform the world of what evil plans the globalists have for all of the people in the world.
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