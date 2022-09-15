Guard Collapses While Holding Vigil Beside Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin. A COVID-19 Vaccine Disaster?

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lco41e6
On September 14, a guard faints off the podium for unknown reasons while holding vigil beside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, and the live broadcast was interrupted for several minutes. Is this a COVID-19 vaccine disaster?