Arizona Senator Anthony Kern Appreciates NFSC’s Cause of Exterminating the CCP

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Arizona Senator Anthony Kern appreciates the cause of exterminating the CCP by the NFSC. He believes that the Chinese Communist Party's right here in the United States and is gradually controlling the United States like a frog in warm water. But he does think that the American people are waking up.
