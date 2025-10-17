Financial Collapse Imminent, Gold Skyrockets, Psyops, Satanic Rituals and "Peace" Treaties

More today about the Boston Marathon ‘Blast from the Past’, and all their recycled crisis actors, producers and directors… The Hamas ‘hostage’ psyop… And the world’s mis-leaders jetting off to Egypt to sign a “peace” deal at a Luciferian spectacle promoting the antAIchrist takeover... Israhell’s $7,000 influencer bribes… And, the meme police in Mexico.





TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





INTRO VID: Prezence | PSYOP | Official Music & Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/HIw-sNJLvpo?si=SxXf9mvQ8qnV7fod

Barron Trump Short: https://x.com/CryptoTony__/status/1977332166607487038

Zcash Transparent Transactions: https://x.com/Battery__LB/status/1977027678969774294

Erika Kirk Medal of Freedom: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1978210956074217916

Kash Patel Conspiracy:

https://x.com/EvanAKilgore/status/1978560270294286770

Boston Bombing Hoax:

https://x.com/RamboAndFrens/status/1759179572019408907

President of Planned Parenthood Boston Bombing:

https://x.com/Vision4theBlind/status/1724434801552220246

Family Guy Boston Bombing:

https://x.com/revolve88/status/1839905982773703142

AI Robot:

https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/1978197106985754816

Trump Peace Deal Egypt:

https://x.com/BoPolny/status/1977817929061392569

Israeli Hostage Release

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/1977518033632649548

Trump Thanks Miriam Israeli donor of $200 Million

https://x.com/ComicDaveSmith/status/1977785741947072829

The Beast:

https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1977633968347566393

Sarah Netanyahu:

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1978100518674125279

Netanyahu $7K:

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1978080803662774518



