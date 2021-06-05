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Newsmax TV: Sex education for six year olds in New York City [04.06.2021]
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30 views • June 05, 2021
Note: old news, but why are normal parrent accepting this sick satanic LGBTQIA+ manipulation and indoctrination of their kids?
Newsmax correspondent Mike Carter gives a report on the New York City private school teaching Sex education to six year old children and gets the thoughts of the public - Via Newsmax's 'Stinchfield.'
Watch Newsmax on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP.
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3,230 views•Jun 4, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ebxAzYzGtuU
Newsmax correspondent Mike Carter gives a report on the New York City private school teaching Sex education to six year old children and gets the thoughts of the public - Via Newsmax's 'Stinchfield.'
Watch Newsmax on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP.
Find your cable/streaming provider here: https://newsmaxtv.com/findus
Stay up-to-date at https://newsmax.com
Like Newsmax on Facebook: https://facebook.com/newsmax
Follow Newsmax on Twitter: https://twitter.com/newsmax
Follow Newsmax on Instagram: https://instagram.com/newsmax
3,230 views•Jun 4, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ebxAzYzGtuU
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