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Time Variance of OZ! | Overcoming the House of [M]edusa from Omicron to Persei to the 8th Sphere
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34 views • December 01, 2021
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #LateLabor #CalendarRESET #OZ #TimeVariance
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Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
VeVe Digital NFTs: https://www.veve.me/
November 5th Jesuit Casuistry: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/least-8-dead-300-injured-after-mysterious-mass-casualty-incident-travis-scott-concert
Covid Red or Blue Pill??: https://www.statnews.com/2021/11/15/8-lingering-questions-about-the-new-covid-pills-from-merck-and-pfizer/
CDC Omicron Variant pronouncement: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1126-B11-529-omicron.html
Omicron (Greek Character) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron
Omicron Persei Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron_Persei
Perseus Mythology: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Perseus-Greek-mythology
Medusa Mythology: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Medusa-Greek-mythology
House of M Refreshers: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event) | https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics
Ken Wheeler on the Nous: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqhgVQV_q_0
Rudolf Steiner's 8th Sphere Lectures: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Futurama LRRR from Omicron Persei 8: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia5c78zlyxw
#12 Soler Home Run World Series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IdbOxI2N7I
Braves #5 Freddie FREEMAN Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freddie_Freeman
Aaron Rodgers non vaxx report: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/15/aaron-rodgers-received-deep-and-wide-support-after-vaccine-controversy
Bucs and Brady vaxx comments: https://www.nfl.com/news/tom-brady-reveals-he-contracted-covid-19-after-bucs-super-bowl-lv-championship-b
| https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/11/09/tom-brady-not-commenting-aaron-rodgers-vaccination-status
Half Life Wikis (w/ Aperture Science): https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Aperture_Science | https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Gordon_Freeman
Gordon Freeman Wiki: https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/James_Gordon_(Prime_Earth)
Facebook Drama: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/09/facebooks-ad-chief-carolyn-everson-is-leaving-the-company.html | https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/04/facebook-instagram-and-whatsapp-are-down.html | https://futurism.com/the-byte/facebook-employees-have-reportedly-been-locked-out
Disney Plus (Loki & Hawkeye): https://www.disneyplus.com/series/loki/6pARMvILBGzF | https://www.disneyplus.com/series/hawkeye/11Zy8m9Dkj5l
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
VeVe Digital NFTs: https://www.veve.me/
November 5th Jesuit Casuistry: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/least-8-dead-300-injured-after-mysterious-mass-casualty-incident-travis-scott-concert
Covid Red or Blue Pill??: https://www.statnews.com/2021/11/15/8-lingering-questions-about-the-new-covid-pills-from-merck-and-pfizer/
CDC Omicron Variant pronouncement: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1126-B11-529-omicron.html
Omicron (Greek Character) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron
Omicron Persei Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron_Persei
Perseus Mythology: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Perseus-Greek-mythology
Medusa Mythology: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Medusa-Greek-mythology
House of M Refreshers: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event) | https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics
Ken Wheeler on the Nous: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqhgVQV_q_0
Rudolf Steiner's 8th Sphere Lectures: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Futurama LRRR from Omicron Persei 8: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia5c78zlyxw
#12 Soler Home Run World Series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IdbOxI2N7I
Braves #5 Freddie FREEMAN Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freddie_Freeman
Aaron Rodgers non vaxx report: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/15/aaron-rodgers-received-deep-and-wide-support-after-vaccine-controversy
Bucs and Brady vaxx comments: https://www.nfl.com/news/tom-brady-reveals-he-contracted-covid-19-after-bucs-super-bowl-lv-championship-b
| https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/11/09/tom-brady-not-commenting-aaron-rodgers-vaccination-status
Half Life Wikis (w/ Aperture Science): https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Aperture_Science | https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Gordon_Freeman
Gordon Freeman Wiki: https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/James_Gordon_(Prime_Earth)
Facebook Drama: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/09/facebooks-ad-chief-carolyn-everson-is-leaving-the-company.html | https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/04/facebook-instagram-and-whatsapp-are-down.html | https://futurism.com/the-byte/facebook-employees-have-reportedly-been-locked-out
Disney Plus (Loki & Hawkeye): https://www.disneyplus.com/series/loki/6pARMvILBGzF | https://www.disneyplus.com/series/hawkeye/11Zy8m9Dkj5l
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