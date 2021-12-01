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Time Variance of OZ! | Overcoming the House of [M]edusa from Omicron to Persei to the 8th Sphere
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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34 views • December 01, 2021
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #LateLabor #CalendarRESET #OZ #TimeVariance

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

VeVe Digital NFTs: https://www.veve.me/

November 5th Jesuit Casuistry: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/least-8-dead-300-injured-after-mysterious-mass-casualty-incident-travis-scott-concert

Covid Red or Blue Pill??: https://www.statnews.com/2021/11/15/8-lingering-questions-about-the-new-covid-pills-from-merck-and-pfizer/

CDC Omicron Variant pronouncement: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1126-B11-529-omicron.html

Omicron (Greek Character) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron

Omicron Persei Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron_Persei

Perseus Mythology: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Perseus-Greek-mythology

Medusa Mythology: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Medusa-Greek-mythology

House of M Refreshers: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event) | https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics

Ken Wheeler on the Nous: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqhgVQV_q_0

Rudolf Steiner's 8th Sphere Lectures: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html

Futurama LRRR from Omicron Persei 8: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia5c78zlyxw

#12 Soler Home Run World Series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IdbOxI2N7I

Braves #5 Freddie FREEMAN Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freddie_Freeman

Aaron Rodgers non vaxx report: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/15/aaron-rodgers-received-deep-and-wide-support-after-vaccine-controversy

Bucs and Brady vaxx comments: https://www.nfl.com/news/tom-brady-reveals-he-contracted-covid-19-after-bucs-super-bowl-lv-championship-b
| https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/11/09/tom-brady-not-commenting-aaron-rodgers-vaccination-status

Half Life Wikis (w/ Aperture Science): https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Aperture_Science | https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Gordon_Freeman

Gordon Freeman Wiki: https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/James_Gordon_(Prime_Earth)

Facebook Drama: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/09/facebooks-ad-chief-carolyn-everson-is-leaving-the-company.html | https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/04/facebook-instagram-and-whatsapp-are-down.html | https://futurism.com/the-byte/facebook-employees-have-reportedly-been-locked-out

Disney Plus (Loki & Hawkeye): https://www.disneyplus.com/series/loki/6pARMvILBGzF | https://www.disneyplus.com/series/hawkeye/11Zy8m9Dkj5l
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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