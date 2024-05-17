Do you know that there is a Last Day on earth?

Are you prepared today for the Last Day on earth?

Numerous people hold on to the belief that it does not matter to be prepared for the Last Day because they will be long dead. But, this is not correct because every human being who has been on earth will awake to face Lord Jesus, the Only Begotten Son of God for final judgment at the end of the world.

“Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen” (Revelation 1:7).

Be wise to be prepared today because once this lifetime has expired there will be no other opportunity to be prepared for final judgment at the end of the world.

“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27).

“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5:10).

How to prepare for the final judgment on the Last Day?

God has commanded that all human beings repent of sins and believe in Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God.

“And this is his commandment, That we should believe on the name of His Son Jesus Christ, and love one another, as he gave us commandment” (1 John 3:23).

“The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).



Do not make the mistake to reject the commandment by God.

Today, unfortunately, untold numbers on people are likewise ignoring the word of God to repent of sins and believe in Jesus Christ because that Time is coming to the End (Matthew 24:36) (Revelation 20:11-15).

Every day we wake up we have a set routine to go about our day. Like a normal day today, tomorrow, and the next day, one day will begin like any other day, but it will not end like yesterday.

This day will commence events which will lead to the Last Day (Matthew 24:1-3) (John 6:39–40) (Revelation 11:18, 20:11-15).

“The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come” (Acts 3:20).

Lord Jesus warns that when that the last day will come just as in the days of Noah in the old world and in the days of Lot in Sodom and Gomorrah.

Jesus explained, saying: “And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man” (Luke 17:26).



“They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all” (Luke 17:27).

“Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all” (Luke 17:28-29)

There is not going to be any place to run and hide on that day!

Jesus further expressed says: “For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth” (Luke 21:35).

“Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man” (Luke 21:36).

“But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only” (Matthew 24:36).

“He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48).

“He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God” (Revelation 2:7).

“Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book” (Revelation 22:7).

“I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star” (Revelation 22:16).

“He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen” (Revelation 22:20-21).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.