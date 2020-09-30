© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Τα χέρια (και η ψυχή) θέλουν ν' αγκαλιάσουν...
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • September 30, 2020
Τραγική εικόνα από γηροκομείο σε συνθήκες καραντίνας. Ποιος ξέρει πόσο καιρό είχε αυτή η γιαγιούλα να δει και ν' αγκαλιάσει τα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια της... Τα χέρια της μιλούν πιο δυνατά κι από τα θλιμμένα της μάτια...
Ωστόσο, θέλουν να πιστέψουμε ότι όλα αυτά γίνονται για την προστασία των ηλικιωμένων και των ευάλωτων!
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
Ωστόσο, θέλουν να πιστέψουμε ότι όλα αυτά γίνονται για την προστασία των ηλικιωμένων και των ευάλωτων!
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.