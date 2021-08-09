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The Girl from the woods | A journey to healing and forgiveness
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21 views • August 09, 2021
This is my testimony of forgiving others and healing. The woods was my safe haven and healing place. Little did I know it was God, there in the woods with her. Through nature God started his healing process. I found her way out of the woods.
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