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MOTIVATION, DISCIPLINE, FAKE TEACHERS | ROBERT T. KIYOSAKI | INSIGHTS AFTER READING ALL HIS BOOKS !
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28 views • November 02, 2020
In this video I talk about mindset insights i picked up from Robert T. Kiyosaki. How Robert keeps his motivation and discipline at all-time high. Also, why he thinks that majority of lecturers are fake teachers.
This is from my series — DECODING ROBERT T.KIYOSAKI. What insights i have after reading all books of the best financial coach in the world to the year 2020.
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FULL PLAYLISTS !
ROBERT T. KIYOSAKI - FULL DECODING :
http://bit.ly/robert-kiyosaki-decoding
_______________________________________________
MY WEB PAGE : https://vykintasjocys.com
OUR TOPICS : Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Mens Lifestyle
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SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL : http://bit.ly/youtube_vykintasjocys
This is from my series — DECODING ROBERT T.KIYOSAKI. What insights i have after reading all books of the best financial coach in the world to the year 2020.
CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT - BUY ME COFFEE : http://bit.ly/itsmevykintas
CLICK HERE IF VIDEO IS TAKEN DOWN :.
_______________________________________________
FULL PLAYLISTS !
ROBERT T. KIYOSAKI - FULL DECODING :
http://bit.ly/robert-kiyosaki-decoding
_______________________________________________
MY WEB PAGE : https://vykintasjocys.com
OUR TOPICS : Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Mens Lifestyle
_______________________________________________
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
@vykintas_jocys
LINKEDIN : http://bit.ly/linkedIn-vykintasjocys
TWITTER : http://bit.ly/twitter_vykintasjocys
INSTAGRAM : http://bit.ly/instagram_vykintasjocys
_______________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL : http://bit.ly/youtube_vykintasjocys
Keywords
educationmotivationcapitalismfinancialred pillcoachdecodingbusiness ideasmajoritydiscipline equals freedomfake teachersfake money fake teachers robert kiyosakimarketing incos conspiracybooks financefinance booksinsights videohigh serieslecturerssuccess insiderweak pointbusiness educationvykintas jocysjocys channel
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