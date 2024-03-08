Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD













Streamed live 3/6/2024













Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: System's Health - The Missing Link Bridging East & West.





























Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: System's Health - The Missing Link Bridging East & West. Learn the Profound Discovery Dr.SHIVA's Fulbright MIT Research Uncovers. Full Blog Post Here: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-systems-health-missing-link-bridging-east-and-west/. Link to Systems Health®: systemshealth.com





























Time for US.













Shiva4President.com





























Get Educated, or Be Enslaved













TruthFreedomHealth.com





























To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





























Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.





























Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





























To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





























Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.





























Be the Light!













Dr.SHIVA





























e: [email protected]













w: vashiva.com













w: TruthFreedomHealth.com













w: Shiva4President.com













Twitter: @va_shiva













Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...













YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva













Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai













Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA













Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva













Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...













Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva













Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA













TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva