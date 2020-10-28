Song of Solomon 8:6 Set me as a seal upon thine heart... love is strong as death; jealousy is cruel as the grave

2 Corinthians 11:2For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ.In the above verse, Apostle Paul is exhorting believers at Corinth to remain faithful to Christ. He is not talking about being virgin sexually speaking but rather in a spiritual Manner. We can be sure Paul is not recommending not to marry, because in his previous Epistle to the same believers at Corinth he wrote the following:1 Corinthians 7:1 ... It is good for a man not to touch a woman.2 Nevertheless, to avoid fornication, let every man have his own wife, and let every woman have her own husband.In 2 Corinthians 11:2, Apostle Paul is carefully guarding the Church, so she can be presented as a pure "Virgin" to Christ. Do you think Christ would want to marry a Whore or an adulterous Woman? Christ would be furious if his "Bride" is defiled and is not a Virgin. Paul is doing his best so the Church would not face Christ's Fury and the Wrath of God.Song:8:6: Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a sealupon thine arm: for love is strong as death; JEALOUSYIS CRUEL as the grave: the coals thereof are COALS OFFIRE, which hath a MOST VEHEMENT FLAME.The Situation prevailing today in the Apostate Church is provoking the wrath and jealousy of the Lord, false Prophets are seducing believers into eating the fruit of the vineyard os spiritual Harlotry and debauchery.Isaiah 47:14: Behold, they shall be as stubble; the FIREshall burn them; they shall not deliver themselves fromthe power of the flame: THERE SHALL NOT BE A COAL TO WARM AT, NOR FIRE TO SIT BEFORE IT.Wicked shepherds have destroyed the flock of the Lord, the fire of the Anointing of Whoredom has devoured the servants and the sheep. The vineyard of righteousness has become a degenerate wild vineyard of wickedness.Psalms 11:6: Upon the wicked he shall rain snares, FIRE AND BRIMSTONE, and an horrible tempest: this shall be the portion of their cup.O Lord what is the salary of Iniquity? They have fleeced thy Sheep and made merchandise of thine people. What is the end of the Sons of Perdition?Psalm 21:8: Thine hand shall find out all thine enemies: thyright hand shall find out those that hate thee.9: Thou shalt make them as a FIERY OVEN in the time ofthine anger: the LORD shall swallow them up in his wrath,and the FIRE shall devour them.How long shall the wicked prosper and destroy thy servants? They falsely swear in thy name to deceive and demonize. Do you repay those who set themselves in battle against thee?Ps:140:10: Let BURNING COALS fall upon them: letthem be cast into the FIRE; into deep pits, that they risenot up again.The sins of the whorish Church have long reached heaven.Stand far away from her gates of Abomination, let her people roar together like lions. Keep on laughing adulterous woman drunken with this strong wine of infidelity. Like dogs of the night, from the four Winds of Heaven keep on howling and barking to the end of the world.Psalm 68: 1 Let God arise, let his enemies be scattered:let them also that hate him flee before him.2: As smoke is driven away, so drive them away: as wax melteth before the fire, so let the wicked perish at the presence of God.Make sure to read this Study that has been previously posted in Brighteon:Song of Solomon 8:8 We have a little sister, and she hath no breasts: what shall we do for our sister in the day when she shall be spoken for?