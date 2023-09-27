P.1 My GARLIC BENDER OVERDOSE; English backpackers Amber’s and Meghan’s SECRET GARLIC ADDICTION MVI_4983,81merged

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/707e2ce9-9d2f-46f6-b212-b00fb6439db3
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5379e853-6240-4593-b14a-acfd29fdd39d
From 3 garlic bulbs a day to 6. Bulbs, not cloves, bulbs: at least 60 cloves’ worth. My addiction to garlic is taking over my life. Let my descent into garlic hell steer you away from this evil bulb.
Now Meghan and Amber, English backpackers, are in a downward spiral into the depths of garlic hell. Act now, Meghan and Amber, don’t let garlic ruin your lives.
DO NOT INTRODUCE YOUR CHILDREN TO GARLIC.
