Trump called for the elimination of nuclear weapons and stated that he would like to begin denuclearization talks with Russia.

also: Trump stated that Ukraine will have to agree to a peace deal, as it has no other choice.

🇪🇺Trump: If NATO countries don't pay, the US won't protect.

Trump says 'globalists are behind stock market sell-off'.

President Donald Trump's administration is considering a plan to stop and inspect Iranian oil tankers at sea as part of agreements aimed at countering the spread of weapons of mass destruction, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Trump has vowed to renew a "maximum pressure" campaign to isolate Iran from the global economy and cut its oil exports to zero to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons.

EU emergency Summit in Brussels today:

Latest: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Ukraine should receive NATO-level security guarantees without full membership in the alliance.

More from earlier:

Hungary has refused to support the European Commission's plan to expand military aid to Ukraine.

A TASS source reports that 26 out of 27 EU member states have approved the bloc's militarization plan.

The EU summit declared that Europe must respond autonomously to security challenges from all sides. A decision was made to reorient the European Investment Bank to finance military programs. — statement

EU leaders expect the European Commission to develop a strategy for developing defence in the union with increased funding, and will continue discussions at summits in March and June.

The EU has postponed adopting a statement in support of Ukraine until its next summit in mid-March due to Hungary’s stance, according to the document.

and:

Leaders of 26 EU countries have announced their intention to continue and increase sanctions pressure on Russia