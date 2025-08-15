Putin’s Pre-Summit Push: Russian Forces Score Victories To Support Diplomacy

As Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump are preparing for the talks in Alaska, Russian armed forces meanwhile continue reinforcing Moscow’s positions. The Russian military keeps demonstrating significant battlefield successes across multiple fronts in Ukraine.

Recent reports indicate that Ukrainian commanders have begun withdrawing foreign mercenaries and nationalist units from the Kupyansk sector. This is a clear sign of preparations for a potential retreat. Only forcibly mobilized personnel remain to hold positions while more experienced units are being pulled back.

The situation is equally critical near Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk, where Russian troops continue tightening their grip. In the Kleban-Byk area to the south, Russian units are completing the elimination of remnants of Ukraine’s notorious nazi 12th Azov Brigade. Precision strikes using artillery and kamikaze drones have destroyed command posts and fortified positions, with reports indicating the neutralization of an entire platoon of nationalist fighters in recent operations. Meanwhile on the northern flank, Russian assault groups are advancing toward the vital Konstantinovka-Druzhkovka highway, control of which would effectively trap Ukrainian forces in the Konstantinovka.

Similar tactics are being employed near Pokrovsk, where Russian drone operators have successfully disrupted Ukraine’s last protected supply corridor. A Russian soldier operating in the area described how his unit identified gaps in the Ukrainian anti-drone nets, allowing them to strike vehicles moving along what was supposed to be a secure route.

Further south, Russian forces have expanded their control along the Dnipropetrovsk border, liberating the villages of Voronoe and Iskra in recent operations. Ukrainian media outlets, which initially denied these territorial losses, have been forced to acknowledge Russian advances in the new region after more than a month of real battles. This is a telling indication of the deteriorating Ukrainian morale and battlefield realities. Only two small settlements remain in Ukrainian hands in the southern DPR, marking its near-complete liberation.

As President Putin prepares for diplomatic discussions from this position of strength, Ukraine faces difficult choices about whether to continue sacrificing poorly equipped troops in doomed defensive operations or seek a negotiated settlement. Unfortunately, the puppet Zelensky has always been set to prolong the bloodshed.

https://southfront.press/russian-forces-score-victories-to-support-diplomacy/