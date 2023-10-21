Create New Account
X22 Report Ep 3192b-Election Evidence Will Be Introduced During The Corrupt Trial,2020 Will Never Happen Again
Published 19 hours ago

X22 Report  Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3192b-

Election Evidence Will Be Introduced During The Corrupt Trial,2020 Will Never Happen Again


 The [DS] lost the propaganda narrative, the people are no longer brainwashed by the [DS]. The people are thinking logically. The people need to see the truth, they must see the election interference. They attacked Trump and he must defend himself, the evidence will be introduced during the corrupt trial. The people must accept what needs to be done, if they know how they cheat will they accept 1 day voting, paper ballots and voter id? Yes they will.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

