Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Ceasefire has Ended and Israel is Back to Bombing Civilians - Baby found under Rubble - part 2
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
982 Subscribers
18 views
Published 17 hours ago

The Ceasefire has Ended and Israel is Back to Bombing Civilians. Presume this is a Baby found under Rubble

The video after shows a young woman holding a tiny baby wrapped in a white sheet, presume at the hospital.
Several images found of dead children.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket