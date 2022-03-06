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The battle for the lives and souls of wicked or the children/ young people
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96 views • March 06, 2022
Prophetic word, given March the 5th 2022 around 9:10pm
In this prophecy the Lord ask if you want to fight the battle for lives and souls of either the wicked or the children and young people.
A call to prayer!
The harvest is ready, the laborers are few.
Scriptures:
Genesis 32:22-32
Song of Songs 2:15
Matthew 6:5-7-21
Ephesians 6:12
Judges 7
Matthew 9:37/ Luke 10:2
Acts 1:8/ Acts 13:47
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-05-battle-for-lives-and-souls/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
In this prophecy the Lord ask if you want to fight the battle for lives and souls of either the wicked or the children and young people.
A call to prayer!
The harvest is ready, the laborers are few.
Scriptures:
Genesis 32:22-32
Song of Songs 2:15
Matthew 6:5-7-21
Ephesians 6:12
Judges 7
Matthew 9:37/ Luke 10:2
Acts 1:8/ Acts 13:47
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-05-battle-for-lives-and-souls/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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