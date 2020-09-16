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La Résistance Against Globalism | Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux
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26 views • September 16, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3652/la-rsistance-against-globalism-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-moyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3652-la-resistance-against-globalism-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-moyneux
On April 23rd, the latest battle against globalism takes center stage as France goes the polls to decide it's future, choosing between Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Paul Joseph Watson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the upcoming French elections, the state of political race in France, why young people fiercely support Marine Le Pen, the continued fight against globalism, President Donald Trump's concerning week and YouTube demonetization.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/PrisonPlanetLive
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3652/la-rsistance-against-globalism-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-moyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3652-la-resistance-against-globalism-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-moyneux
On April 23rd, the latest battle against globalism takes center stage as France goes the polls to decide it's future, choosing between Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Paul Joseph Watson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the upcoming French elections, the state of political race in France, why young people fiercely support Marine Le Pen, the continued fight against globalism, President Donald Trump's concerning week and YouTube demonetization.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/PrisonPlanetLive
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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