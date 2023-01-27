Debunking Outrageous LIES from the New Hulu Series, ‘The 1619 Project’ Ep 247

Glenn Beck





January 26, 2023





Remember this quote from George Orwell’s “1984”? “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” The Left is trying to erase the truth of our past to control our lives NOW. For example, did you know there was also a white, European slave trade? That Thomas Jefferson intended to get rid of slavery during America’s founding? That only two colonies voted against including the abolition of slavery in the Declaration of Independence? Glenn sets the record straight on some of the history forgotten by "The 1619 Project" — a “project” that evolved from “journalism” by Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times into curriculum for school districts in all fifty states and into a documentary series airing on Hulu. "The 1619 Project's" premise is that America was founded and built on slavery alone and continues to suffer because of this ultra-racist foundation. It dovetails perfectly with the critical race theory blanketing America’s education system, for which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being raked over the coals this week after blocking a high school Advanced Placement course on African-American studies. "The 1619 Project" is a political agenda dressed up as history and gets so many historical facts absolutely WRONG. Glenn takes you into the American Journey Experience vault to reveal artifacts from one of the largest private collections of pilgrim and Jamestown history. He’s joined by Elijah O’Neal, the head of the education department at the American Journey Experience, who brings the evidence to debunk the LIES about America being pumped out in the news, in our classrooms, and now in our living rooms.





