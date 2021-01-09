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Big Tech Censorship Is Digital Book Burning - Trump Banned From Twitter
Aimless News
Aimless News
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184 views • January 09, 2021
Sources used in video:

https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1347939515147681793

https://www.nationalistreview.net/2021/01/09/wire-alert-trump-campaign-no-longer-able-to-send-out-emails-after-mail-service-suspends-access/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alexander-hall/2021/01/08/trumped-google-purges-parler-app-apple-threatens-remove

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/01/08/twitter-bans-trump-n2582848

https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-responds-to-twitter-account-suspension_3649738.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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