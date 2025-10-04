The stark and harsh reality of the “anti-globalist agenda heroes”. Comments on Diblasi et al

The stark and harsh reality of the “anti-globalist agenda heroes” that activism applauds today. Where are we headed with this obtuse fanaticism that leads us to turn a blind eye to fiction and falsehoods, to applaud circuses and appearances so as to maintain the semblance of fighting for a noble cause, and, in the meantime, to ignore the real and effective facts that would allow us, efficiently and assertively, to give good course to this fight for our freedom, security, and dignity? Why do our great scientific leaders in activism not take into account that they are making us sick and maiming us, precisely, with multifactorial strategies ranging from graphene, nanotechnology, and genetic material to satellite irradiation and scalar waves?

Are we, as a collective, worthy of this long-awaited freedom in a social environment of respect and well-being? Or do we deserve the control, abuse, exploitation, destruction, and extermination that these globalist agendas are imposing and imparting on the human collective since we remain in complete attunement with the farce, the appearance, the short-sightedness, the convenience, the what will they say, the “friends clubs,” the cowardice, and the prevalence of our apparent comfort over what is simply necessary to be done to be consistent with what we say we want to achieve?

We fanatically idolize painted cartoons such as Biotechnologist Lorena Diblasi, who distort, defame, generate propaganda campaigns promoting dangerous and fanatical tendencies, perpetuate conflict, division, false or incomplete narratives based on half-truths, while we ignore and avoid confronting our harsh reality and the abundant elements that allow us, today, to be assertive and decisive in bringing this struggle to a successful conclusion.

We live in an agreed-upon fiction, and this fiction comes at a price that we keep complaining about. Yet, we continue to refuse to act in a manner consistent with what we complain about. We have more than enough compelling truths to put an end to these nefarious globalist agendas, which exist because we ourselves have created the conditions for their germination, growth, and prevalence. Why do we continue to refuse to confront reality for what it is and instead choose to become fanatical about fraudulent narratives that bring us ever closer to the precipice? How much lower must we fall?