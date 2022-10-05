I can't BELIEVE what Pfizer just did to hide the truth in Europe

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Is Pfizer hiding something? The CEO backed out of a planned testimony in front of the European Union. They were curious to know: Why was Ursula Von Der Leyen meeting privately with Pfizer executives prior to rolling out the Covid vaccine in Europe?
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