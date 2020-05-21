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Biomass is a Trap!!
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250 views • May 21, 2020
Let this sink in...
Hundreds of thousands of trees chopped down in the forests of #USA and #Canada to be burned in more than 600 biomass power plants in #Netherlands to combat climate change?
IT'S A TRAP!!
Hundreds of thousands of trees chopped down in the forests of #USA and #Canada to be burned in more than 600 biomass power plants in #Netherlands to combat climate change?
IT'S A TRAP!!
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