Richard Mack Dispels the Myth Around Gun Control and the Proper Conduct of Law Enforcement
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday

Former Sheriff Richard Mack has a plethora of knowledge surrounding gun control, and he’s got the street credentials to back it up. In 1994, he was the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government - and WIN. Richard sued the Clinton administration over the Brady Handgun Violence Act, but his courage in facing down federal tyranny was preceded by his fearless dedication to carrying out his job as a law enforcement officer with the knowledge and authority of the Constitution as his foundation. Richard is the President and Founder of CSPOA, and contends that America’s freedoms are safeguarded best at the local level, with the help of your local sheriff’s department.



TAKEAWAYS


The government doesn’t want us to own guns because it gives citizens the ultimate control and authority 


Your local sheriff must uphold the Constitution - he is the ultimate law enforcement executive in your county


The federal government must be kept in check by the states, and the ultimate check-and-balance is the local sheriff 


Focus on local solutions and put your money and membership behind people and organizations that defend America and the Constitution



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

The Sheriff Mack Show: https://bit.ly/3NEXRcA  


🔗 CONNECT WITH RICHARD MACK

Website: https://cspoa.org/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UpholdandDefend 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



gun controlpolicesheriffcitizensrichard mackpolicementina griffincounter culture mom showclinton administrationproper conduct of law enforcementbrady handgun violence act

