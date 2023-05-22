Richard Mack Dispels the Myth Around Gun Control and the Proper Conduct of Law Enforcement

Former Sheriff Richard Mack has a plethora of knowledge surrounding gun control, and he’s got the street credentials to back it up. In 1994, he was the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government - and WIN. Richard sued the Clinton administration over the Brady Handgun Violence Act, but his courage in facing down federal tyranny was preceded by his fearless dedication to carrying out his job as a law enforcement officer with the knowledge and authority of the Constitution as his foundation. Richard is the President and Founder of CSPOA, and contends that America’s freedoms are safeguarded best at the local level, with the help of your local sheriff’s department.







TAKEAWAYS





The government doesn’t want us to own guns because it gives citizens the ultimate control and authority





Your local sheriff must uphold the Constitution - he is the ultimate law enforcement executive in your county





The federal government must be kept in check by the states, and the ultimate check-and-balance is the local sheriff





Focus on local solutions and put your money and membership behind people and organizations that defend America and the Constitution







