AI's Power Problem: Data Centers Overload America's Grid

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- Data centers drove half of U.S. electricity demand growth in 2025, straining grid capacity significantly nationwide.
- AI expansion and cloud computing fuel rising energy use, with training models requiring massive electricity inputs.
- Grid operators forecast major load increases, prompting emergency power supply measures and infrastructure planning adjustments nationwide.
- Policymakers debate cost responsibility, proposing tech companies fund energy infrastructure and mandating transparency in consumption reporting.
- Community opposition grows, prompting legislation, project restrictions, and political backlash over environmental and infrastructure concerns locally.
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