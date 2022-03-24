What Makes Taiwan an 'Unsinkable Shield' That U.S. Can't Afford to Have Fall To China?

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U.S. Army General Douglas MacArthur called Taiwan the “unsinkable aircraft carrier.” He was referring to its value as a ‘strategic asset’ in communism-containment during the Cold War. Generations later, Taiwan faces arguably heightened risk of communist invasion: Will China, spurred on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, make a similar move on Taiwan?
What should Taiwan be doing to better defend itself? And what should the world be doing to prevent this ‘strategic asset’ from falling into Chinese communist hands?
See Part One:
In the first part of this two part feature, we looked at the bearing the Russia-Ukraine war has on Taiwan’s sovereignty. We also explored why the world can’t afford to see Taiwan fall to Chinese Communism. You can view that full episode on EpochTV by following this link: https://ept.ms/WA-UkraineTaiwanYT