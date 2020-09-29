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Election Signs Night Time 2020
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19 views • September 29, 2020
As requested, here is a short video of our signs lit up at dusk. We intended on having a couple more spotlights but COVID and other things have set us back and slowed us down. So, we're pretty happy with the results all things considered.
https://bbfohio.com
https://bbfohio.com
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