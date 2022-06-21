New Embalmer Steps Forward With Horrific Post Jab Clots

Dr. Jane Ruby Show.

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane brings you yet another embalmer that has stepped forward with more horrific post jab clots and the similarity to what others have found like Richard Hirschman, is stunning. They are graphic and sickening – and here’s the urgency…babies and toddlers are being sacrificed at this altar of depopulation, maiming, and gene poisoning, now that the U.S. government (whatever that is now) has “authorized” their death shots for 6 month old babies and toddlers; and later Stanford Graham is here with new study results on how the body may be clearing toxic spike proteins from our bodies and Dr. Jane wraps up with a look at what the private preemption of our Constitution & American laws means for you right now.

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Full Show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/dr-jane-ruby-new-embalmer-steps-forward-with-horrific-jab-clots-and-new-study-shows-body-clears-spike-proteins-full-show/

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