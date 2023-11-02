Radio Discussion: Is God Setting the Stage?

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/god-setting-stage More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

In this segment of our program, Dave Hunt and I will be discussing his new book Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations. As we mentioned last week, it’s not a book that you would find in a make-you-happy-and feel-good-about-the-world-situation section of your local book store. On the other hand, if anyone is interested in truth - that is, what God has declared about what’s taking place in the world today - this book is for you.





Now, Dave, before we pick up where we left off last week, could you give our listeners a brief synopsis of the book?





Dave: Tom, that’s not easy to do, but what we are trying to do in the book is present the truth - the truth about the Middle East, the truth about our world today, what’s happening, what’s been happening. So we give you not only the truth from the Word of God, the truth from prophecy, but from history as well. I use prophecies that are irrefutably for our day, and we talked about a couple of them last week. You cannot escape it: they are being fulfilled in our day. They pertain to Israel; Israel is the major topic in the Bible.





