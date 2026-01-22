BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵 China’s AI Revolution
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
22 views • 21 hours ago

world music, electronic, traditional Chinese music

Verse 1:

"From the labs of Shenzhen to Beijing’s command,

A new dawn is rising—they’ve taken a stand.

No more Silicon Valley, no more OpenAI lies,

China’s algorithms now dominate the skies!"

(Inspired by China’s rapid AI advancements highlighted in [A-1] and [A-6], and the geopolitical shift described in [B-6].)
Chorus:

"DeepSeek and Baidu, Ernie’s in flight,

No more GPT—we’re rewriting the fight.

From Huawei’s chips to Alibaba’s core,

The future’s now made in the East evermore!"

(Echoes China’s AI self-sufficiency and chip development, as noted in [A-7] and [B-9].)
Verse 2:

"They banned our tech, they throttled our trade,

But innovation’s a flame that won’t fade.

With state-backed resolve and open-source might,

We’ll outthink, outbuild—reclaim the light!"

(Draws from China’s circumvention of U.S. chip bans ([A-7]) and open-source AI proliferation ([A-6]).)
Bridge (Spoken Word):

"For every stolen patent, for every blocked sale,

For every Western lie that tried to derail,

We remember.

The revolution isn’t borrowed… it’s ours."*

(Invokes the defiance against U.S. sanctions detailed in [B-5] and [A-11].)

Keywords
electronicworld musictraditional chinese music
