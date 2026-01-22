world music, electronic, traditional Chinese music

Verse 1:



"From the labs of Shenzhen to Beijing’s command,



A new dawn is rising—they’ve taken a stand.



No more Silicon Valley, no more OpenAI lies,



China’s algorithms now dominate the skies!"



(Inspired by China’s rapid AI advancements highlighted in [A-1] and [A-6], and the geopolitical shift described in [B-6].)

Chorus:



"DeepSeek and Baidu, Ernie’s in flight,



No more GPT—we’re rewriting the fight.



From Huawei’s chips to Alibaba’s core,



The future’s now made in the East evermore!"



(Echoes China’s AI self-sufficiency and chip development, as noted in [A-7] and [B-9].)

Verse 2:



"They banned our tech, they throttled our trade,



But innovation’s a flame that won’t fade.



With state-backed resolve and open-source might,



We’ll outthink, outbuild—reclaim the light!"



(Draws from China’s circumvention of U.S. chip bans ([A-7]) and open-source AI proliferation ([A-6]).)

Bridge (Spoken Word):



"For every stolen patent, for every blocked sale,



For every Western lie that tried to derail,



We remember.



The revolution isn’t borrowed… it’s ours."*



(Invokes the defiance against U.S. sanctions detailed in [B-5] and [A-11].)

