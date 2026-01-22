© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
world music, electronic, traditional Chinese music
Verse 1:
"From the labs of Shenzhen to Beijing’s command,
A new dawn is rising—they’ve taken a stand.
No more Silicon Valley, no more OpenAI lies,
China’s algorithms now dominate the skies!"
(Inspired by China’s rapid AI advancements highlighted in [A-1] and [A-6], and the geopolitical shift described in [B-6].)
Chorus:
"DeepSeek and Baidu, Ernie’s in flight,
No more GPT—we’re rewriting the fight.
From Huawei’s chips to Alibaba’s core,
The future’s now made in the East evermore!"
(Echoes China’s AI self-sufficiency and chip development, as noted in [A-7] and [B-9].)
Verse 2:
"They banned our tech, they throttled our trade,
But innovation’s a flame that won’t fade.
With state-backed resolve and open-source might,
We’ll outthink, outbuild—reclaim the light!"
(Draws from China’s circumvention of U.S. chip bans ([A-7]) and open-source AI proliferation ([A-6]).)
Bridge (Spoken Word):
"For every stolen patent, for every blocked sale,
For every Western lie that tried to derail,
We remember.
The revolution isn’t borrowed… it’s ours."*
(Invokes the defiance against U.S. sanctions detailed in [B-5] and [A-11].)