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SHOCKER!!! New Content Of Bill Gate Vaccine Exposed.
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186 views • August 07, 2020
The doctor discusses what the immune systems is, how it operates and what the new vaccine to COVID-19 will rewrite our genetic codes and make us into 'genetically modified organisms' which can be owned by the owner of the patent - that is the same language used for Monsanto GMO seeds. .
Viable TV UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8Hm1lCTKaz5EW6ady0Dfg/videos
Viable TV UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8Hm1lCTKaz5EW6ady0Dfg/videos
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