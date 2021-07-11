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White House Plans to Confiscate Bibles and Guns... POSSIBLY!?!
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120 views • July 11, 2021
Someone cut off the start of this news story. NC GOP Rep Madison Cawthorne said this could be used Biden's door-to-door covid vaccine info to take bibles and guns if allowed in the future. I am not saying they could not but the news did not say that in their own words they were quoting this GOP rep. https://www.google.com/search?q=going+door+to+door...
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