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Pagan Saturnalia (Christmas) was celebrated with Human Sacrifice & Paedophilia
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97 views • December 08, 2021
Christmas evolved from pagan traditions celebrating the winter solstice. In ancient Rome it was a feast called Saturnalia that celebrated the solstice. Christmas is not biblical. Who teaches parents to lie to their children about Santa Clause (Inversion of God's Judgement)?
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