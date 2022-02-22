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No Russian Forces in Donbass Yet
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40 views • February 22, 2022
It took too long for Russia to defend her people in Ukraine. 8 long years of genocide as the US sent in mercenaries and trainers to arm and train Kiev's army to murder over 10,000 citizens. They bombed and shot them in their own houses. There are no Russian armed forces in Donbass yet. That all depends on the US. Don't be fooled. The US tells Zelensky in Ukraine what to do. The Ukraine government lost its soul to the Deep State.
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