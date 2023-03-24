DR. JERRY AND JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG INTRODUCE HOMELIFE COMMUNITY FOR ADULTS WITH AUTISM

It’s among the greatest worry of every Autism Parent: “What happens to my child when I am gone?” One specialist believes he has the answer. Pediatrician Dr. Jerry Kartzinel is joined by Celebrity Warrior Mom Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg to introduce the Home Life Community for Adults with Autism and other Special Needs. For more information, or to donate to this effort, go to www.homelifecommunity.org.

